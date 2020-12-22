Duke’s Mayo Bowl now limited to only families, friends and officials

Wake Forest defensive back Nick Andersen (45) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone on the last play of the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Andrew Dye/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Sports Foundation has announced that the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium between Wake Forest and Wisconsin will no longer be open for the general public.

The joint decision by county public health officials, Bank of America Stadium and CSF agreed that the game will only be open to team families, friends and select officials due to the recent COVID-19 data in North Carolina.

The game is set to take place at noon on Dec. 30.

“Our first priority when hosting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the safety of all participants, from the teams and coaches to the fans, staff and community,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison. “We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends.”

N.C. governor Roy Cooper announced a 7 percent capacity for large outdoor sporting events in September, meaning only a max of 5,200 fans can attend events at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers home games and the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 have been the only events held at the stadium.

Formerly known as the Belk Bowl, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl has been played in Charlotte since 2002 and has welcomed a total 942, 565 fans since its inception.

This is the first year that Duke’s Mayonnaise has acted as the title sponsor.

