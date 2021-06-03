Duke University’s Coach K dances into press conference to ‘Everytime We Touch,’ and the crowd was here for it

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — It turns out the swan song for Mike Krzyzewski, head coach of Duke University men’s basketball, is Cascada’s 2005 hit “Everytime We Touch.”

On Thursday, Coach K danced in as the music swelled.

Some people in the crowd stood up to clap along as the famed coach walked in.

FOX8 Sports Reporter/Anchor Clara Goodwin posted the video of Krzyzewski’s entrance to Twitter and got more than 5,900 likes and 1,400 quote tweets in a matter of hours.

I don’t know what I was expecting but it certainly wasn’t Mike Krzyzewski entering his retirement press conference dancing to Everytime We Touch by Cascada pic.twitter.com/yfkWgMITcV — Clara Goodwin (@ClaraGoodwinTV) June 3, 2021

The song is a tradition for Duke University home games.

I hope everyone telling me that Cascada is a Duke home game tradition realizes that there is a very big difference between a basketball game and a press conference. — Clara Goodwin (@ClaraGoodwinTV) June 3, 2021

News broke Wednesday that Krzyzewski had decided to retire after this coming season.

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of the Blue Devils since 1980, winning five NCAA Championships.

Including his time with Army before joining Duke, his career head coaching record currently stands at 1,170-361.

The news comes just months after Roy Williams, head coach of longtime-Duke-rival University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, announced his retirement.