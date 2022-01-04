Djokovic says he has ‘exemption permission’ for Australia

FILE – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic during their Davis Cup tennis semi-final match at Madrid Arena in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 3, 2021. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season. Cup organizers didn’t give a reason. The 34-year-old Serbian has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia’s strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

