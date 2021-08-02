Devonte’ Graham signs with New Orleans via sign-and-trade, Hornets receive draft pick: reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Restricted free-agent point guard Devonte’ Graham has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans via sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets, according to multiple reports.

Graham will sign a four-year, $47 million deal with New Orleans and the Hornets will get a lottery-protected first-round pick. Charlotte extended a qualifying offer to Graham earlier in the week, making him an RFA.

Drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Graham had a breakout season in 2020 following the departure of all-star point guard Kemba Walker, averaging 18.2 points per game and being a contender for the league’s Most Improved Player award.

Last season, Graham’s play regressed slightly, averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 55 games alongside guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

By allowing Graham to walk, the Hornets will save approximately $5 million in cap space and now have around $13 million to spend this offseason.

Unrestricted free agent Cody Zeller signed with the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year deal.