David Tepper ‘disappointed’ Panthers won’t have fans at first game, says it’s a ‘disadvantage’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- David Tepper says he’s disappointed for the players, coaches and their families that the Carolina Panthers won’t have fans in the stadium at their opening game against the Raiders.

The team owner said he has talked with Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration about fans attending Panthers games and that they proposed a full plan based on the science to keep fans safe in the stadium.

“Perhaps fans being allowed or not has to do with how much the governor likes football,” Tepper joked during the Wednesday phone interview.

According to Tepper, more than 50 percent of PSL owners have opted out of their tickets this season.

Tepper says he “particularly likes fans at the games,” and that it’s a “disadvantage” to not have fans. He says he hopes they can have fans in the stadium at some point this season.

The team owner noted that he is pleased with the performance of first-year head coach Matt Rhule and is looking forward to a good season.

He also mentioned that had it not been for COVID-19, his Charlotte MLS team would have started on time in 2021.

