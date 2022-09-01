(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a sold-out crowd Wednesday night at North Wilkesboro Speedway as Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the track where his career all started.

Fans in the area waited decades for a race like this to return to the speedway.

Wednesday night’s race marked the largest race at the North Wilkesboro Speedway since the track closed back in 1996. Grandstand seats were sold out!

Organizers delayed the start of the race to allow fans stuck in miles-long traffic to get into the speedway to watch their favorite drivers.

The race started, of course, with some family time. Dale, his wife, and his two daughters were all there. Fans in the stands wore Sun Drop shirts to match his bright No. 3 Chevrolet.

Once the sun went down, the lights came on and the race began. Earnhardt placed third overall with Mason Diaz placing second, and Carson Kvapil, a Motorsports late model driver, and son of former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, took the checkered flag.