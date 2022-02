(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets are finally back in the win column after losing 9 of their last 10!

Willie Palaszczuk joins Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live to talk Charlotte Hornets, Panthers, and Charlotte FC!

The Queen City is buzzing in the sports world!

The Panthers make an interesting signing of Tight End Ian Thomas and Charlotte FC is set to play their first-ever match Saturday in Washington D.C.