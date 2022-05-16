(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – WFNZ’s Nick Wilson joined CSL to chat up all things Panthers, Hornets, and even Rick Flair Monday.

Panthers’ rookie minicamp has wrapped up and Wilson gave his biggest takeaways from the weekend.

Additionally, Wilson dove into the inevitable Sam Darnold/QB situation.

With the Hornets Draft lottery tomorrow night, the Hornets will be taking two first-round picks.

Mike D’Antoni is also a topic of conversation among the Hornets as he is the current front runner for the job.

Finally, we chatted about the man himself, Charlotte’s own, Ric Flair.