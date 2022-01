(QUEEN CITY NEWS) -- Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Three suspects are wanted for robbing a local beauty store.

The shoplifting incident happened at the Ulta beauty store on Hoover Creek Blvd in the Steele Creek area on January 12 around 4 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspects leaving the store. They grabbed three baskets, filled them up, and walked out with about $3000 worth of merchandise.