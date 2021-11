(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Niner nation rejoice! This weekend is homecoming for UNC Charlotte and there’s plenty of reason to celebrate.

The ‘green and gold’ are ready to party and get a win in front of a sold-out crowd against Rice. So how are we getting everyone fired up? Head coach Will Healy and senior QB Chris Reynolds jump on CSL to preview the game and tell you what they expect from the crowd at Richardson Stadium.