Truist Field works to serve Charlotte community during COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Truist Field is lit up tonight and the Charlotte Sports Live crew is joining the ballpark team as they show off some of the best of the Queen City.

Tommy Viola, VP of Communications, says they have been working to engage with the public in new ways as COVID-19 has impacted their business along with so many others.

One way they are working to get people back to the field is by allowing spaces to be used for work.

Viola is hoping the league will resume soon, but for now, the Knights are continuing to serve the community as best as they can.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE