CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gavin Sheets is one of the top prospects in minor league baseball, let alone in the White Sox organization.

He’s spent most of the season in Charlotte but when he was called up to Chicago he shined; belting six home runs in 29 games including a walk-off home run.

Sheets knows he will be back in the majors later this season, but until then he will be with us in Uptown.