Through the years: A look back at Roy Williams’ coaching career

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Roy Williams will go down as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time and there’s a reason why Roy’s retirement is impacting so many–both on and off the court.

FOX 46 took a look back at how he became one of the winningest coaches in college basketball history.

Roy Williams was born in Marion, NC and grew up in Asheville, where he played baseball and was an all-state basketball player at TC Roberson.

“It’s coaching and that’s all I ever wanted to do,” Williams said.

He went on to play basketball at UNC on the JV squad, where he took notes on the varsity team for his mentor, the legendary Dean Smith.

“Who taught me everything I know,” Williams said.

Williams got his first coaching job in 1973 at Owens High School in Black Mountain. Five years later, he would return to Chapel Hill as an assistant under Smith. He would stay for 10 years and one of the highlights was recruiting a young skinny kid from Wilmington named Michael Jordan.

“I cared deeply for my school and every player,” Williams said.

He alter left Chapel Hill to be the head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks where he had 15 years of winning 80 percent of his games, cementing his status as one of the greatest coaches of all-time.

But his return to Chapel Hill in 2003–his home–brought even greater glory, winning three national championships over the next 18 seasons.

“I’m really proud of what we accomplished,” Williams said Thursday. “It’s been a thrill. It’s been unbelievable.”

As legendary a basketball coach as Williams is, he may be even more respected for the impact his he’s had off the court shaping young players into men.

“No one has ever enjoyed coaching like I have,” he said. “We all got into coaching because we wanted teach young men to develop.”

Tonight, we say goodbye to a legend who will never be forgotten on Tobacco Road.