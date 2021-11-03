Talking Panthers with WFNZ’s Stan Norfleet

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Panthers are coming off their first win in four weeks after beating the Falcons 19-13 in Atlanta. Matt Rhule called Joe Brady’s offensive game plan and play-calling “elite.”

WFNZ’s sports radio personality/host Stan Norfleet joined Will Kunkel and Carla Gebhart to talk about the Panthers offense, the trade deadline, and Deshaun Watson. Also, should Cam Newton return to Carolina if Sam Darnold is going to miss significant time with a concussion? Wait till you hear what Norfleet is willing to trade in return for some offensive line help.

