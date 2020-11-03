Swarm the Polls’: Hornets push voting initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets have been working hard to get people out to vote with their ‘Swarm the Polls’ initiative.

“We’ve been working on our Swarm the Polls initiative for about three months now. We’re really excited about the initiative overall,” said Betsy Mack, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Hornets.

Mack says the effort started from the top down with the team’s leadership, but many staff members, and their family and friends were eager to get involved.

“It started from the top down with our leadership team talking about the importance of voting, but then we actually had about 25 individuals that volunteered throughout the organization to be a part of this initiative to really help create it and make it what it turned out to be, which was a registration drive, information about events, really just having our organization come together as a whole to lead in our community,” Mack said.

The program saw 150 volunteers from the Hornets staff members and family, putting in a total of nearly 8,000 hours. Program leaders say all departments were represented through the volunteer efforts.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It was really incredible. Obviously, such a large lift to turn the Spectrum Center in to an early polling site. We were really proud that we had over 40 polling locations that people could utilize to vote.

Mack said the setup crew played a crucial role as well, transforming the Spectrum Center into a safe, efficient polling site.

“Behind the scene before that having our arena operations team, you know, the back end work of making sure it was safe and accessible with COVID and all of those new restrictions.”

The team says they were proud that despite having about 8,500 people vote at the location, there were minimal lines and the process ran smoothly.

“We had over 8500 votes cast at the Spectrum Center. We had no lines at any time, really efficient,” Mack said. “Looking across the board at a lot of our team members stepping up across the board was really great to see.”

On the final day of voting, the Hornets team says they’re glad to know they contributed to getting Charlotte voters out, active and casting their ballots.

As for the team on the court, they’re looking forward to what’s ahead.

“We’re really excited about getting the number three pick. That as something to celebrate. We’re really anxious to see who we can get and what we can do on the court this year.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE