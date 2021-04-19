Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth talks Panthers, Darnold on CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mark Schlereth, three-time Super Bowl Champion, joined Charlotte Sports Live.

The former Bronco and Redskin says the Panthers must build around their quarterback, no matter who it is.

Schlereth says don’t be surprised Sam Darnold failed in New York because the Jets set him up to fail. They gave him no protection or weapons in order to be successful. That changes in Carolina.

He like Darnold’s talent but says the quarterback is just part of the solution. There are a lot of holes to fill for the Panthers. Most importantly their identity. The team must find their identity on offense. Right now they don’t have one.

The FOX Sports NFL Analyst met with Matt Rhule a few times during the 2020 season and says he really likes the Panthers head coach.

“He’s a great teacher,” Schlereth said.