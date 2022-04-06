(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Sports Illustrated writer Schuyler Callihan, who writes about your Carolina Panthers, joined CSL Wednesday night.

Callihan and the CSL crew discussed what the Panthers might do with that 6th pick in the NFL Draft — but more importantly — what they SHOULD do.

Additionally, the crew sat down to break down the Hornets’ home stretch. They have three games left this season and have secured a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

It’s all about seeding from here.

