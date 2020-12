CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Football Club has reportedly found its new president.

A source close to the situation has confirmed to FOX 46 that CLTFC has hired former Anheuser-Busch Sports Marketing Chief Nick Kelly.

Kelly is expected to start his new role as President of Charlotte FC in February. He will report to Tepper Sports and Entertainment President Tom Glick.

LATEST POSTS FROM FOX 46