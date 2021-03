CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UNC quarterback Sam Howell joined Charlotte Sports Live Friday night to talk all things Tar Heels.

He answers the all-important questions: Is UNC now a football school? And he talks about how he got to Chapel Hill and his time on the field.

Howell says he’s gotten a chance to speak to some younger kids in Charlotte about what they can accomplish at UNC and hopes he can inspire them with his decision.