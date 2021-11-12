Respect Earned: 8-year-old girl selected to all-boys ice hockey team in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a common phrase, if you work hard, you can accomplish anything. No matter the task. No matter the barrier. It’s a lesson you can learn at any stage of life, even if you’re only eight years old like Abigail Nava.

“Hockey means a lot to me, and I feel like I would train every day if it meant not to give up because giving up I don’t do that. I keep going, and if something is hard I push off of that,” says Abigail Nava.

Abigail was introduced to the ice when she was just four years old, not as a hockey player but as a figure skater.

“We happen to live ten minutes from the rink. So we decided if we were going to be so close to the rink, why not get her skating lessons,” said Abigail’s father, Jorge Nava. “She was a really strong skater, but we have another family friend who thought it might be a good idea to try hockey, and it’s a team sport so I like the idea of her learning about teamwork.”

Turns out it was a better fit all around despite being one of the only girls on the ice.

“Figure skating was, graceful, but I like that hockey was rough, but you need be calm too.”

“She has developed a strong work ethic and grit, being one of the only girls out there has been challenging at times. So she’s had to learn to overcome some of those challenges and sometimes having to be the hardest worker out there so that she can earn the respect of a lot of the boys around her,” said Jorge.

“My team respects me like I’m a teammate, and I love that because I felt like in the beginning no one would respect me because I’m a girl, and I feel like girls can do anything—girls can do anything they want.”

She proved that when she decided to try out for the top-tier AU Gold team for the Queen City Royals. She set a goal and trained all summer with voluntary workouts all without knowing what the end result would be, or if the hard work would actually pay off.

“And then you had tryout night, a few nights of pins and needles waiting for that email,” said Jorge.

The email came, and Abbs got to read the results for herself. It was a first encounter with being so happy that you cry.

“I had no idea she was going to react that way, I just knew she would react positively, and it just showed how much it meant to her. I watch the video all the time, and it still makes me cry.”

Abbs now knows just what to say to other girls that want to score or achieve their goals.

“Don’t pay attention to that, don’t pay attention to the boys, just work your butt off that’s all that matters.”

As the saying goes: Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.

“All you want as a parent for your child is to pursue and achieve their dreams, and I got a real-life example of that. I just burst with pride.”