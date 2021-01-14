Report: Panthers expected to hire Scott Fitterer as new General Manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Panthers are expected to make their pick for a new General Manager soon.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, the team is expected to go with the Seattle Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer.

Fitterer was a late addition to the team’s interview process, Rappaport says, but he reportedly made a quick impression on the Carolina search team.

At the start of the process, a person familiar with the situation says the Panthers had requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The team was also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese.

The Panthers began looking for a replacement for longtime GM Marty Hurney, who was fired last month after Carolina finished the season 5-11, failing to make the playoffs for the third straight season.