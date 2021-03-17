Report: Former Panthers WR Curtis Samuel signs with Washington

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 27: Curtis Samuel #10 of the Carolina Panthers is tackled by Juston Burris #31 and Reggie Bonnafon #39 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former Panthers’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel is headed to Washington, according to ESPN.

Sources say Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington.

The WR spent three seasons with Carolina beginning in 2017. Samuel was the team’s second-round pick. Unfortunately that year, he suffered a season-ending surgery on his left ankle and eventually be placed on injured reserve.

Samuel racked up 2,087 receiving yards with the Panthers and had a total of 14 touchdowns.

The move will give Samuel a reunion with Washington head coach Ron Rivera. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera tried to trade for Samuel last season, but Panthers’ GM Marty Hurney wouldn’t budge.

