Report: 49ers GM asking about Bridgewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Is California calling? Multiple reports came out Monday saying that San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch has reached out to the new Panthers’ General Manager Scott Fitterer about the availability of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

No word on whether the conversation reached a point where the teams were discussing an offer, but remember, the Panthers reportedly did try to deal him to the Lions for Matt Stafford just last month.

Bridgewater has a $17 million base salary and a cap hit of just under $23 million in 2021. A trade would leave $10 million in dead money on the Panthers’ cap.

So the question is: How much time is left for Teddy in Carolina?