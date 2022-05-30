(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The N.C. State Wolfpack are out.

The group was not selected by the committee for the NCAA Baseball Tournament… did they get it wrong?

Darvin Ham is headed to the Lakers, the Hornets should be next! We give our predictions on when Charlotte could have its next head coach.

Brady Quinn and Lavar Arrington had some interesting comments on Drew Brees leaving NBC. Arrington said he’s ‘not as popular’ as he thinks he is. We’ve got a take, too.

NASCAR moving the All-Star race back to Charlotte, NBA Finals, the sport with the most obnoxious fans, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? No? No problem, let’s chat about it.