Quick Six: Will the Lions finally win a game this season on Thanksgiving?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s the quickest two minutes in sports, and sometimes the questions don’t even mention sport. It’s Quick Six.
Panthers great Tre Boston rejoins us before he enjoys a Thanksgiving feast. FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely is here as well, but he lives here, he’s got a cot in the back. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, any starter on any side of the ball, who is the Panthers’ weakest link right now?
- Will, if you had to name a Panthers MVP today on the offensive side of the ball, who would it be?
- Tre, the world is forced yet again to watch the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Do we see a miracle against the Bears with the Lions getting their first win of the season (a game you’ll see here on FOX Charlotte)?
- Brien, now that we’re 12 weeks into the fantasy football season, in hindsight, who’s your number 1 overall pick now?
- Will, the match returns this weekend with a 12-hole battle between Bryson and Brooks, who takes it?
- Tre, if you could play just one video game for the rest of your life, what would it be?