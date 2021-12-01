QUICK SIX: Who’s next in the college coaching carousel? And who’s taking the sack?

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the quickest two minutes in sports, and sometimes the questions don’t even mention sports. It’s Quick Six.

The ‘Pastor of Pain’ Corey Miller joined us along with Brien Blakely.

  • Brien, do you believe Urban Meyer when he says he’s not eying any college football job?
  • Corey, what will be the Panthers’ final record at the end of the season?
  • Joe, which high profile college football program makes the next big hire?
  • Brien, will Major League Baseball and the Players Union get a deal done by Thursday to avoid a work stoppage?
  • Corey, who was your favorite quarterback to hit in your playing days?
  • Joe, if you ‘could’ hit a quarterback – in a game of course- who are you trying to sack?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter