Quick Six: Who will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl? And who ate the leftovers!?

Quick Six
It’s the quickest two minutes in sports, and sometimes the questions don’t even mention sports. It’s Quick Six.

No question is off the table – including why Brien Blakely ate all of the leftovers in the sports department’s secret fridge this weekend.

  • Brien, who would you like to see from the ACC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl?
  • Joe, who would you like to see from the SEC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl?
  • Brien, our old friend Kemba Walkers is out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, does he stay there or demand a trade?
  • Joe, Max Sherzer is headed to the Mets for three years, $130 million with an opt-out after year 2. How scared should the Braves be of the Mets?
  • Brien, Spencer Rattler is leaving Oklahoma – where would the highly touted QB go?
  • Joe, if you could have any artist do any Christmas song, who would you have do what song?

