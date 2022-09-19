(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Who’s more to blame for the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Giants? Offense or defense?

There weren’t many, but we discussed where the brightest spot was for the team on Sunday.,

With Andre Roberts out, we break down what Panther we want to return kicks until he returns.

Golfers to watch from each team in the Presidents Cup, NBA considering allowing high school players to return to the NBA Draft, dream team for announcers, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Let’s chat.