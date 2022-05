(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Aside from the Panthers (obviously), we discuss who had the best NFL Draft.

That means we also discuss who had the worst draft.

We talk who was the most important pick outside of Ickey as well.

Martin Truex Jr.’s beef with Ross Chastain, the coolest city we’ve covered events in, the Cincinnati Reds, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Holler at us.