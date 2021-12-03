Quick Six: Which Hornet is most likely to be an All-Star this year?

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s the quickest two minutes in sports, and sometimes the questions don’t even mention sports. It’s Quick Six.

  • LaMelo Ball, Mile Bridges or Gordon Hayward – which Hornet is most likely to be an All-Star this year?
  • Do you feel like 3 games in an appropriate suspension for Antonio Brown for his COVID card drama?
  • Haason Reddick is leading the Pro Bowl vote at outside linebacker, do any other Panthers deserve to go to the Pro Bowl?
  • Do you feel like Charlotte could hold a major league baseball team?
  • Do you think Bronco Mendenhall is leaving Virginia for another job or leaving because he was asked to?
  • Rank these holiday drinks: Spiced holiday beer, egg nogg, mulled wine.

