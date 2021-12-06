Quick Six: What’s next for the Panthers, Rating the ACC crowd, and Will’s honeymoon

Quick Six
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s always the right time for Quick Six, and tonight we have a full house for our infamous six questions. Blakely, Murano, and Kunkel. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, we already mentioned the Heisman finalist, did the board leave anyone off that you think should be up for the award this year?
  • Joe, if the Panthers still can’t get anything going after firing Joe Brady, what will the Panthers next big move be?
  • Will, on a scale from one to ten, what would you rate the crowd from the ACC Championship this past weekend?
  • Brien, the National Baseball Hall of Fame inducted six new members this year. Which name were you most excited to see on the list?
  • Joe, What’s the best bowl game outside of the semifinals?
  • Will, Singular best thing you did on your honeymoon?

