Quick Six: The Quickest Quick Six in the History of Quick Sixes

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time now for the fastest, most hard-hitting two minutes of the night, we’re talking about Quick Six.
Rod Boone is back with us, and we’re bringing in Brien Blakely as well. Brien, thanks for staying up late with us tonight. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, by ESPN’s measurements, the most likely Super Bown scenario is the Patriots and the Bucs. Who wins that match up?
- Rod, the Hornets are about to go on a six-game West Coast road trip. Will this go better than the last one, where they went 1-4?
- Will, the Raiders just signed Daniel Carson to a four-year, $18 million deal. Is that too much money to pay a kicker?
- Brien, how much will you watch Tiger Woods in the PNC Championship which is ten days from now?
- Rod, who is more deserving? Kelly Oubre for the three-point contest or Miles Bridges for the dunk contest?
- Will, real or fake trees come Christmas time, or does it matter?
