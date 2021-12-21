Quick Six: The best and worst Panthers player and the most underrated Christmas movie

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six where any topic is on the table for discussion. Tonight, we’ve got a plethora of topics to break down. Brien Blakely is with us after taking the reins in last night’s CSL. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, give us the best player and the worst player in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers.
- Carla, what first year head coach had the most successful season in college football?
- Brien, what MLB team will have the most work to do when the lockout ends?
- Carla, we just saw Philly and Washington duke it out. Who is going to get those last two wildcard seeds in the NFC?
- Brien, no NHL players are going to the Olympics, but some recently retired players and free agents said they’re interested. Who would you like to see on the ice?
- Carla, most underrated Christmas movie?
