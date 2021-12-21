Quick Six: The best and worst Panthers player and the most underrated Christmas movie

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for Quick Six where any topic is on the table for discussion. Tonight, we’ve got a plethora of topics to break down. Brien Blakely is with us after taking the reins in last night’s CSL. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, give us the best player and the worst player in 2021 for the Carolina Panthers.
  • Carla, what first year head coach had the most successful season in college football?
  • Brien, what MLB team will have the most work to do when the lockout ends?
  • Carla, we just saw Philly and Washington duke it out. Who is going to get those last two wildcard seeds in the NFC?
  • Brien, no NHL players are going to the Olympics, but some recently retired players and free agents said they’re interested. Who would you like to see on the ice?
  • Carla, most underrated Christmas movie?

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories