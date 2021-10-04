Quick Six: Terry Bradshaw calls QB Sam Darnold the Panthers GOAT

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A surgeon from the Salisbury VA Medical Center came to the South Charlotte VA to perform their first wide-awake hand surgery Monday morning.

Dr. Jeffrey Baker, Chief of Orthopedics at the Salisbury VA, performs about 10 awake hand surgeries at the Salisbury VA every Friday. He says he now plans to travel to the Charlotte VA once per month to offer more veterans the opportunity for the minimally-invasive procedures. He is one of the only VA hand surgeons to service the 90,000 veterans who utilize the Charlotte, Salisbury, and Kernersville VAs.