Quick Six: Starting Cam, Disciplining LeBron, and Underrated Thanksgiving Sides

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators in Hickory are searching for a suspect charged in a murder, and have arrested a suspect charged with felony accessory.

According to Hickory Police Department, 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lenoir-Rhyne football player Omari Drovon Alexander. Investigators say Izard should be considered armed and dangerous.