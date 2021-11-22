Quick Six: Starting Cam, Disciplining LeBron, and Underrated Thanksgiving Sides

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — We now bring back Former Panthers RB Fozzy Whittaker and FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely to do a little Quick Six. Put two minutes on the clock:

  • Fozzy, this first question is for you, Cam’s put up five touchdowns in just two games. So will Cam Newton be the Panthers starting QB next season?
  • Brien, LeBron James was suspended one game after elbowing Isaiah Stewart in the face. Do you think LeBron would dominate in the overly physical 80s-90s era of the NBA?
  • Fozzy, I know this is painful for you, but your Longhorns are only 2-6 in the Big 12 this year. Should the Longhorns reconsider their move to the SEC?
  • Brien, Hornets have won 6 of their last 7, what is their ceiling this year?
  • Fozzy, with the holiday season upon us, what Thanksgiving side dish is the most underrated?
  • Brien, what is your favorite TV series of all time?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories