(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – With OTA’s just about over, we take a peek at what second-year player will take the biggest leap for the Panthers this season.

Jared joined ‘the six’ and told us what White Sox player he looked up to as a kid.

Charlotte FC is back at home this Saturday, but who will be the X-factor?

Saudi-backed golf league, what Jared would be doing if he wasn’t playing baseball, Panther’s nicknames, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? Well… either way, holler at us.