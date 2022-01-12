Quick Six: Sam Darnold, Panthers Pick, Dale Jr., and Gameday Snacks

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — NASCAR being a fast sport is a perfect segway to Quick Six, the most entertaining two minutes in sports. No question is off the table, Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams and QCN’s Brien Blakely joins us. Two minutes on the clock:
- Brien, Sam Darnold still thinks he’s a starter in the NFL. Do you feel that way too about number 14?
- Ellis, you’re the Panthers GM, without naming a player, which position are you taking at 6th overall?
- Carla, you just heard about Dale Jr., do we ever see him in a meaningful cup race again?
- Brien, Ben Simmons agents met again with the Sixers today with no progress made, do we see him play for anyone at all this season?
- Ellis, which super wildcard weekend game are you looking forward to the most?
- Carla, gameday snacks, you gotta boot one from the table: Buffalo Chicken Dip, Loaded Nachos, Wings. Which one is gone?
