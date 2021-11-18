Quick Six: Robby Anderson, PJ Walker, and Thanksgiving Sides

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s our favorite Q&A, it’s Quick Six! Panthers great Tre Boston is back and so is FOX Charlotte Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- Will Robby Anderson get 4 or more catches on Sunday vs. Washington?
- Will PJ Walker see the field this Sunday with Cam starting?
- Is the Texans Jeff Driskel doing the right thing going from QB to tight end?
- You okay with Cam calling out the Panthers fan base?
- Better sitcom: Seinfeld or The Office?
- What’s the one Thanksgiving side you have to have on the table?