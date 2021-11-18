Quick Six: Robby Anderson, PJ Walker, and Thanksgiving Sides

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – It’s our favorite Q&A, it’s Quick Six! Panthers great Tre Boston is back and so is FOX Charlotte Anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

  • Will Robby Anderson get 4 or more catches on Sunday vs. Washington?
  • Will PJ Walker see the field this Sunday with Cam starting?
  • Is the Texans Jeff Driskel doing the right thing going from QB to tight end?
  • You okay with Cam calling out the Panthers fan base?
  • Better sitcom:  Seinfeld or The Office?
  • What’s the one Thanksgiving side you have to have on the table?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories