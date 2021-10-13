Quick Six: Robby Anderson, Ben Simmonds, and the purple ‘CHA’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Within hours of our 'Final Disrespects' investigation into a weapons charge against a Marlboro County judge, the South Carolina Supreme Court’s investigative unit issued a subpoena to the Bennettsville Police Department.

The subpoena sought information in the criminal prosecution of Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock. BPD Chief Kevin Miller said the subpoenas came from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, or ODC, in Columbia.