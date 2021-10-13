Quick Six: Robby Anderson, Ben Simmonds, and the purple ‘CHA’

Quick Six
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get to Quick Six, where no question is off the table. Tonight we’ll span Panthers, NBA fashion, and maybe we’ll hear a “woo” or two. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Robby Anderson apologized for his outburst on the sidelines Sunday, but does he have a legit gripe?
  • The Hornets are bringing back its purple “CHA” statement Jersey, thoughts?
  • Which player is going to be the “X-Factor” in tomorrow night’s Thursday Night Football match up between the Bucs and Eagles?
  • Ben Simmonds is back with the Sixers, sorta, he met with upper brass today. Will the Sixers players forgive him?
  • Will Sam Darnold have more touchdowns or interceptions on Sunday versus the Vikings?
  • Would you rather take ten chops across the chest from Ric Flair or be locked in his figure four?

