Quick Six: Robby Anderson, Ben Simmonds, and the purple ‘CHA’

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get to Quick Six, where no question is off the table. Tonight we’ll span Panthers, NBA fashion, and maybe we’ll hear a “woo” or two. Two minutes on the clock:
- Robby Anderson apologized for his outburst on the sidelines Sunday, but does he have a legit gripe?
- The Hornets are bringing back its purple “CHA” statement Jersey, thoughts?
- Which player is going to be the “X-Factor” in tomorrow night’s Thursday Night Football match up between the Bucs and Eagles?
- Ben Simmonds is back with the Sixers, sorta, he met with upper brass today. Will the Sixers players forgive him?
- Will Sam Darnold have more touchdowns or interceptions on Sunday versus the Vikings?
- Would you rather take ten chops across the chest from Ric Flair or be locked in his figure four?