(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Robbie Anderson is entering his seventh season in the league; the 29-year-old even hinted at retirement.

With Robbie suiting up this season, we give our predictions if he will have a better season than the last.

Kenny Atkinson is the next Hornets head coach. We break down the biggest challenge for Atkinson this year.

Some free agents for the Canes this offseason, but who’s the most important to keep?

No Carolina teams make it to Omaha this year, Martin Truex Jr. potentially retiring after the season, one player we would have a documentary made for, and more.

All on Monday’s Quick Six.

