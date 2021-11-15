Quick Six: Quarterbacks, Basketball, Theoretical Questions, and The Rock

Quick Six
Posted: / Updated:

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six, the fast-paced Q&A game where nothing is off-limits and everything is on the table. Will Palaszczuk from WFNZ SportsRadio is joining us again along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Willie, Ron Rivera says he has a book of plays to stop Cam Newton, will that alter the Panthers game plan at QB?
  • Brien, if you’re Matt Rhule, who are you starting at quarterback this Sunday?
  • Willie, Robby Anderson is clearly happy Cam is here, how many catches do we see number 11 have this Sunday?
  • Brien, Wizards and Pacers at home, Hawks on the road are the next three for the Hornets. How many wins do you see out of that schedule?
  • Willie, if a Major League Baseball franchise ever came to Charlotte, what would you name it?
  • Brien, you know FOX Charlotte is the home of Friday Night Smackdown, and they’re celebrating 25 years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Give us your best “Rock” impression.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories