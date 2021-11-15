Quick Six: Quarterbacks, Basketball, Theoretical Questions, and The Rock

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for Quick Six, the fast-paced Q&A game where nothing is off-limits and everything is on the table. Will Palaszczuk from WFNZ SportsRadio is joining us again along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Willie, Ron Rivera says he has a book of plays to stop Cam Newton, will that alter the Panthers game plan at QB?
- Brien, if you’re Matt Rhule, who are you starting at quarterback this Sunday?
- Willie, Robby Anderson is clearly happy Cam is here, how many catches do we see number 11 have this Sunday?
- Brien, Wizards and Pacers at home, Hawks on the road are the next three for the Hornets. How many wins do you see out of that schedule?
- Willie, if a Major League Baseball franchise ever came to Charlotte, what would you name it?
- Brien, you know FOX Charlotte is the home of Friday Night Smackdown, and they’re celebrating 25 years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Give us your best “Rock” impression.