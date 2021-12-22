Quick Six: Pro Bowl Snubs, MVPs, NBA games on Christmas, and Christmas Cookies

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s that time again, it’s Quick Six time. Former Panthers safety and CSL regular guest the legend Tre Boston joining us along with FOX Charlotte’s Brien Blakely, a CSL regular in his own right. Two minutes on the clock:

  • Brien, Brian Burns was named to his first Pro Bowl today. Was his partner in crime Haason Reddick the biggest Pro Bowl snub this year?
  • Tre, the Panthers host the MVP frontrunner Tom Brady on Sunday. If you had a vote, who should win this year’s MVP?
  • Brien, Christmas is only a few days away, that means some NBA games. In your opinion, is the NBA on Christmas Day overrated or underrated?
  • Tre, It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft. Considering McShay’s first mock draft, who do you think should be the number one overall pick?
  • Brien, with all the buzz around the NHL and the Winter Olympics, it got us thinking, other than hockey what winter Olympic sport is your favorite to watch?
  • Tre, what’s the best Christmas cookie? (Chocolate Chips, Sugar Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies, or Gingerbread Cookies)

