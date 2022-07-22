(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s get in the hot seats and put Gabe McDonald and Grace Grill to the test. It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, this is Quick Six. Two minutes on the clock.

Grace, what player not named Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are you most excited to see at training camp?

Gabe, Sports Illustrated handed out grades Friday for the Hornets offseason. A- for the draft, C- for free agency, and F for trades. What’s your grade?

Grace, Charlotte FC blew a two-goal lead versus Miami last weekend then beat Chelsea FC Wednesday at home. How do you feel about the Crown right now?

Gabe, what teams have the best and worst new secondary helmets?

Grade, 3 million ticket requests were processed for the first ever NFL game in Germany this fall. What country not affiliated with the NFL would you like to see a game played next?

Gabe, does Kyler Murray deserve that $230 million deal?