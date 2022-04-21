(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The pitching clock has shaved an average of 20 minutes off minor league games thus far this season. We talk about if this is good for the sport.

Ben Simmons’s possible return may change the balance of power in the East.

The Rams and Cooper Kupp are in extension talks. Is he worth being the highest-paid wide receiver in football?

Rule changes in the majors, Hornets-less NBA Playoffs, and Paolo Banchero declaring for the NBA draft.

All on Wednesdays Quick Six.

