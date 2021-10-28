Quick Six: Panthers v. Falcons, Braves v. Astros, and renaming the ‘bullpen’

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time again for the fast-paced question and answer game, Quick Six! Panthers great Tre Boston and FOX46 Anchor Brien Blakely are on deck. Two minutes on the clock:
- Who’s the bigger treat on Sunday, the Falcons against the Panthers or the Blazers against the Hornets?
- The Sunbelt all of a sudden thinks its the best group of five conferences, are they right or does the American still reign?
- If the Panthers do want to move on from Sam Darnold, what other option would you like them to try?
- Game 3 of the World Series tomorrow night here on FOX Charlotte. Who takes it?
- PETA wants baseball to change the name of the bullpen to something more animal-friendly. Thoughts?
- If you didn’t play football professionally, what job do you think you’d be doing?