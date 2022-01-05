Quick Six: Panthers v. Bucs, Panthers trades, and naming racehorses

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Time for the most informative two minutes in sports, this is Quick Six where no question is off the table. Bucs Beat Writer Carmen Vitali is back, plus everyone’s favorite news anchor Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- Carmen, what Panther do you think the Bucs should be scared of most on Sunday?
- Brien, now that we’re at the end of the season, do you think the CJ Henderson trade for the Panthers was worth it?
- Joe, do you think the Stephon Gilmore trade for the Panthers was worth it?
- Carmen, how many season until you think the Panthers are contenders again in the NFC South?
- Brien, the line on the National Championship game has shifted again. Georgia is now a 3-point favorite, but the over under is at 52. Where are you putting your money?
- Joe, you just heard about the Belmont Stakes, if you had a racehorse, what would you name it?
