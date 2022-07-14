(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, Quick Six! Will and Brien are sitting in the hot seat tonight. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:

Will, what position group besides QB are you most excited to see during training camp? Brien, the Pacers just gave Deandre Ayton a max offer sheet. The Suns quickly matched, meanwhile Charlotte still hasn’t made a significant move. If you’re a Hornets fan, how mad are you? Will, Rob Manfred wants robot umps in the majors by 2024, love it or hate it? Brien, conference re-alignment will be a hot topic next week at ACC Media Days. Should the ACC be aggressively looking to add teams now? Will, Chase Elliott is the first Cup Series driver to reach three wins this season. Who becomes the second? Brien, Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium tomorrow and Saturday night, what’s the best concert you’ve ever been to?