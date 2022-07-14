(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — It’s time for the quickest two minutes in sports, Quick Six! Will and Brien are sitting in the hot seat tonight. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
- Will, what position group besides QB are you most excited to see during training camp?
- Brien, the Pacers just gave Deandre Ayton a max offer sheet. The Suns quickly matched, meanwhile Charlotte still hasn’t made a significant move. If you’re a Hornets fan, how mad are you?
- Will, Rob Manfred wants robot umps in the majors by 2024, love it or hate it?
- Brien, conference re-alignment will be a hot topic next week at ACC Media Days. Should the ACC be aggressively looking to add teams now?
- Will, Chase Elliott is the first Cup Series driver to reach three wins this season. Who becomes the second?
- Brien, Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium tomorrow and Saturday night, what’s the best concert you’ve ever been to?