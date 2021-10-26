Quick Six: Panthers trade talks, Hurricanes winning streak, and Will’s Halloween costume

CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Chester City Police Lieutenant Milton Sims described the city's grant application for new body cameras in two words: "A need."

Lt. Brian Sanders and Corporal Makesharia Tobias asked the city for permission to write a grant for the Department of Public Safety from the city and the city approved it. He says the $55,000 grant will help the city and the department.