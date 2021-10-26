Quick Six: Panthers trade talks, Hurricanes winning streak, and Will’s Halloween costume

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Quick Six time, where any question is on the table. Hornets beat writer for the Charlotte Observer Rod Boone joining us for this one along with FOX 46 Anchor Brien Blakely. Two minutes on the clock:
- The trade deadline in the NFL is looming, do the Panthers make anymore deals before it hits?
- JB has kept a relatively short bench for the Hornets so far, who do you think will be the guy that breaks into his rotation next?
- The Carolina Hurricanes are 5-0. Bruins, Blackhawks, and Yotes are on deck, will the be 8-0 by the end of the week?
- We just heard about the ACC thinking about moving out of Greensboro. Where do you see them moving to?
- Jordans aren’t exactly cheap these days, what’s the most you’ve ever spent on shoes?
- With Halloween this weekend, what’s your costume going to be this year?