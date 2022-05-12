(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — No shortage of topics tonight for the fastest two-minutes in sports. It’s time for Quick Six!
Panthers.com writer Darin Gantt is getting in on the action tonight along with Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely. Let’s put two minutes on the clock:
More from CSL
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
- Brien, what game on the Panthers schedule are you most looking forward to?
- Darin, what will be the biggest storyline for the Panthers headed into week 1?
- Brien, what would be more impressive? Charlotte FC winning the Open Cup or making the MLS Playoffs?
- Darin, what rookie outside of Ickey do you see starting in the 2022 season?
- Brien, NBA unveiled new conference MVP awards named after Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. Is that who you would have chosen?
- Darin, what is the most useless stat in all of sports?