(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – What a day for the Carolina Panthers.

So let’s get to discussing. What’s more likely — Matt Corral to the practice squad, PJ Walker to the practice squad, or Walker released?

With Johnny Hekker taking number six from PJ Walker, will Baker make a shot at buying the number from the legendary punter?

We take a shot at who might be Baker’s favorite target.

Panthers’ chances for the playoffs, Baker in Week 1, fantasy football, and more.

All on Wednesday’s Quick Six.

Let’s Talk

Agree with our takes? They’re pretty good, right?